Standard sets up energy kitty

26 July 2018 - 05:06 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Standard Bank has allocated R10bn to fund energy projects in SA as the continent’s largest lender by assets grows more confident in its home market and invests in riskier ventures.

"We are exceedingly optimistic about the future of this country, more so now than in December," the bank’s CEO for SA, Lungisa Fuzile, said at a panel discussion in Johannesburg late on Tuesday.

He was referring to December 2017, when Cyril Ramaphosa was elected head of the ANC, which enabled him to replace Jacob Zuma as president of the country in February.

He has since begun a campaign to lure $100bn in investment over the next five years as he seeks to boost a flagging economy.

Ramaphosa’s government has moved to revive a renewable energy industry that had become caught up in lengthy project delays under Zuma’s administration.

Bidders

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe signed agreements with 27 independent power producers in April 2018 and said in June that bidders would be invited later in 2018 to apply for projects that could amount to investment of as much as R50bn.

After a meeting between Ramaphosa and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pretoria earlier on Tuesday, a framework agreement of $3bn on financing and insurance co-operation between China Export and Credit Insurance and Standard Bank was announced.

China is South Africa’s biggest trading partner. Xi is in SA for the summit of the Brics bloc of countries.

In the face of growing protectionism globally, SA needed to focus on being more competitive rather than fixating on external factors, Fuzile said.

Standard Bank shares traded 1.5% higher at R201.03 by 10.11am in Johannesburg, compared with a 0.9% fall on the FTSE/JSE Africa Banks index.

Bloomberg

Pursuit of coal-fired stations raises the same questions as nuclear deal

Research shows the proposed plants will be unnecessary, expensive and harmful to humans and environment, writes Neil Overy
Opinion
23 days ago

Green energy bid targets black business

Further renewable power projects amounting to R50bn of investment will target local and black-owned business
National
1 month ago

Why two IPP coal power plants got red cards

Research centre warns against construction of independent stations because they will be unnecessary, dirty and expensive
Companies
1 month ago

TIM COHEN: Eskom-minder Nersa short-circuits citizen generated power

I now live in the Karoo and generate my electricity with solar panels I bought connected to batteries I bought, utilising the sunlight that falls ...
Opinion
2 months ago

WATCH: Can the IPPs deliver on the jobs promise?

Hulisani CEO Marubini Raphulu talks to Business Day TV about the future of renewable energy and how it could create jobs
Economy
3 months ago

