Companies / Financial Services

Meet Macquarie’s first female CEO, Shemara Wikramanayake

The company veteran, who takes over from Nicholas Moore in November, joins the ranks of Australia’s most powerful businesswomen

26 July 2018 - 18:40 Agency Staff
A supplied image shows Macquarie Group's outgoing CEO Nicholas Moore with incoming CEO Shemara Wikramanayake ahead of the group's AGM in Sydney, Australia, July 26 2018. Picture: MACQUARIE BANK/REUTERS
A supplied image shows Macquarie Group's outgoing CEO Nicholas Moore with incoming CEO Shemara Wikramanayake ahead of the group's AGM in Sydney, Australia, July 26 2018. Picture: MACQUARIE BANK/REUTERS

Sydney — Shemara Wikramanayake will succeed Nicholas Moore as chief executive officer of Macquarie Group, catapulting the low-profile company veteran into the ranks of Australia’s most powerful businesswomen.

Moore, who has led Macquarie for a decade, will retire November 30, the Sydney-based company said on Thursday. The 56-year-old Wikramanayake, who joined Macquarie in 1987 and currently heads its asset management arm, becomes the group’s first female CEO.

Wikramanayake will inherit a company that has transformed itself under Moore’s stewardship from an Australian investment bank into the world’s largest infrastructure asset manager, which now earns more than two-thirds of its income overseas. Its asset management, financial services and corporate finance businesses now account for 70% of earnings. Macquarie’s share price has more than doubled under Moore’s tenure.

In a brief trading update released Thursday, Macquarie said its first-quarter performance was up compared with a year earlier, though down from a strong fourth quarter, and it continues to expect full-year earnings to be in line with last year.

The shares fell as much as 4.7% in early Sydney trading, before paring losses to be down 2.4% at A$121.90 at midday in Sydney. The stock has gained 22% this year, the best performance on the S& P/ASX Financials Index, and reached a record A$126.70 on June 28.

Wikramanayake welcome

"We are very pleased to see Shemara’s appointment," UBS Group analysts led by Jonathan Mott wrote in a note to clients. "We hold her in very high regard and believe she too has been fundamental in Macquarie’s success."

Wikramanayake, who was born in the UK before her family moved to Australia, becomes the only female CEO among the nation’s 20 biggest companies by market value.

"She’s the right person for the job," Bell Potter Securities head of research TS Lim said, citing Wikramanayake’s track record of delivering profit at the asset management arm and strong people and management skills. "I don’t expect any change in the business model. They’ve de-risked the businesses since the global financial crisis and the returns are very good right now."

Wikramanayake has worked for Macquarie around the world, including establishing its infrastructure funds in the US and Canada. She was appointed to head its global asset management business in 2008 when Moore took over as CEO.

Under her leadership, Macquarie Asset Management has become the company’s fastest-growing and most successful division, employing more than 1,600 staff in 23 countries. It delivered net income of A$1.7bn in the year ended March 31, accounting for almost two-thirds of group profit.

The division manages A$495bn of assets ranging from toll roads and real estate to stocks, bonds and currencies.

Wikramanayake was paid A$16.7m in total remuneration in fiscal 2018, making her the company’s second-highest paid executive behind Moore, who earned A$18.9m.

"I have been honoured to lead our teams through a period of unprecedented market change, profitable growth and many projects that have positively impacted our clients and the communities in which we operate around the world," Moore, 59, said.

"I am reassured in deciding to retire later this year that I leave Macquarie in a strong position and in safe hands."

© 2018 Bloomberg LP

Deutsche Bank restructuring under way as second-quarter profits impress

Net profits reached €401m compared to forecasts of about €120m, with the bank it was ‘on track’ to slash its workforce ...
Companies
1 day ago

Now you can bank with WhatsApp through Absa

Newly unbundled Absa intends to put digital and social front and centre in its strategy
News & Fox
7 hours ago

Barclays not off the hook for fraud charges over Qatar loan

The news comes more than two months after London’s Southwark Crown Court dismissed criminal charges against Barclays over the Qatar fundraising
Companies
2 days ago

Maria Ramos sees Absa rebranding as a chance to enhance market share

Bank CEO says the drop in market share was as a result of it not ‘aggressively participating’ in personal lending at a time when the ...
Companies
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Star not urging Steinhoff to cut its stake, says ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Global sales flat, SA sales decline for brewing ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Wine farmers stay positive despite many producers ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Edcon chooses to stick with old store format in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
AECI seeks bigger Africa presence
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.