Saica to investigate VBS Mutual Bank CEO Andile Ramavhunga

The DA announced the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants’ probe after the party lodged a complaint against Ramavhunga

25 July 2018 - 13:16 Zingisa Mvumvu
Tshifhiwa Matodzi (left), then chairman of VBS Mutual Bank, and then CEO Andile Ramavhunga. Picture: MDUDUZI NDZINGI
Tshifhiwa Matodzi (left), then chairman of VBS Mutual Bank, and then CEO Andile Ramavhunga. Picture: MDUDUZI NDZINGI

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) will be launching an investigation in the conduct of the CEO of the beleaguered VBS Bank‚ Andile Ramavhunga.

The DA announced Saica’s probe on Wednesday, after the party lodged a complaint against Ramavhunga with Saica. The DA said Ramavhunga’s "unethical conduct had brought the chartered accountancy profession into disrepute" by pleading ignorance about the VBS saga.

The DA has welcomed Saica’s decision to launch the investigation into Ramavhunga’s conduct.

In a statement, the party said the investigation would restore "general trust" in the financial system of SA. "The VBS looting that took place on Ramavhunga’s watch should not go unchallenged. His reasoning that he was not aware of the bank’s dodgy financial affairs is in itself an indictment and an admission of his delinquency‚" said DA MP Alf Lees.

"Whether or not Ramavhunga‚ the VBS Bank CEO‚ was aware of the seeming grand theft taking place at VBS Bank does not make any difference for poor South Africans who have now been left in the lurch while individuals who apparently corruptly benefited from the proceeds of criminal activities and their families continue to live in the lap of luxury," Lees said.

The DA said the investigation would also serve to clear Ramavhunga’s name‚ should he be found to be innocent and that the move was evidence that Saica took alleged unethical conduct by its members seriously.

