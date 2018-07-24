Companies / Financial Services

VBS court proceedings postponed to end-July

24 July 2018 - 12:08 Warren Thompson
VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

The court action brought by the curator of VBS Bank to sequestrate the assets of the bank’s largest shareholder, as well as executives accused of perpetrating the fraud, has been postponed until the end of the month.

The South Gauteng High Court was due to consider the applications today.

BusinessLive understands that only two of the five men accused of being the perpetrators of the fraud have filed responding affidavits to that of VBS curator, Anoosh Rooplal. This includes Andile Ramavhunga, the bank’s’ previous CEO, and Robert Madzonga, who had previously been the bank’s chief operating officer. Madzonga claims he is still the group CEO of Vele Investments, VBS’s largest shareholder, despite having been dismissed by executive chairman Maanda Manyatshe in May.

The other three accused individuals have failed to file their responses in time to be considered by the court.

Rooplal brought the action even before the forensic report into VBS had been completed. "It cannot be put beyond [the perpetrators] to further dissipate and conceal the proceeds of the fraud in their possession," Rooplal stated as part of his reasons for Madzonga’s sequestration.

The matter will now be heard on July 31.

