Rupert family’s Reinet takes a hit from falls in BAT and PensCorp

24 July 2018 - 09:54 Andries Mahlangu
Reinet Investments, the investment group controlled by the Rupert family, has posted a 5% drop in net asset value in the June quarter, due to lower valuations for British African Tobacco and UK-based Pension Insurance Corporation Group.

Net asset value dropped by €270m, or 5.3%, from the March quarter, to €4.857bn at end-June.

The value of Reinet’s investment in BAT fell to €2.946bn, from €3.198bn at end-March, as the company’s share price fell to £38.30 on the London Stock Exchange, from £41.31.

BAT remains Reinet’s single largest investment vehicle, making up 60.7% of its net asset value.

The weaker pound against the euro during the quarter also affected BAT’s carrying value by about €20m, the company said in a Sens statement on Tuesday.

The value of its investment in PensCorp, its second-largest investment, fell to €1.237bn from €1.305bn.

Dividends of about €38m from BAT helped offset the fall in net asset value.

Reinet’s share price fell as much as 3% to lows of R235.51 in early trade on the JSE, valuing Reinet at R47.2bn.

Sabvest considers share issue in hunt for new investments

The company has a busy half year increasing stakes in listed and unlisted interests, but will issue shares only for a compelling opportunity
1 day ago

Curator to ask court to secure Vele chief’s assets

The curator is to apply for the sequestration of Robert Madzonga, the CEO of the bank’s largest shareholder, Vele Investments
1 day ago

Sappi announces nearly R8bn injection for KwaZulu-Natal mill

The group is investing R2.7bn over two years to increase its dissolving pulp capacity, and another R5bn over five years in upgrades to the Saiccor ...
23 hours ago

