Rupert family’s Reinet takes a hit from falls in BAT and PensCorp

Reinet Investments, the investment group controlled by the Rupert family, has posted a 5% drop in net asset value in the June quarter, due to lower valuations for British African Tobacco and UK-based Pension Insurance Corporation Group.

Net asset value dropped by €270m, or 5.3%, from the March quarter, to €4.857bn at end-June.

The value of Reinet’s investment in BAT fell to €2.946bn, from €3.198bn at end-March, as the company’s share price fell to £38.30 on the London Stock Exchange, from £41.31.

BAT remains Reinet’s single largest investment vehicle, making up 60.7% of its net asset value.

The weaker pound against the euro during the quarter also affected BAT’s carrying value by about €20m, the company said in a Sens statement on Tuesday.

The value of its investment in PensCorp, its second-largest investment, fell to €1.237bn from €1.305bn.

Dividends of about €38m from BAT helped offset the fall in net asset value.

Reinet’s share price fell as much as 3% to lows of R235.51 in early trade on the JSE, valuing Reinet at R47.2bn.