Follow Fundhouse’s Big Five to find a fine asset manager

Finally, a five-step formula for choosing a unit trust fund. Granted, these principles, touted by investment research provider Fundhouse are nothing new.

But investment dictums, such as "past returns are not predictors of future performance", need to be heard a few times before they sink in — and the past year’s performance becomes no longer the sole basis on which to buy or bail out of a fund.

Fundhouse aims to "provide investment clarity in an increasingly complex investment world", it says on its website. It was just as well that Rory Maguire, Fundhouse’s UK MD, was at last week’s Allan Gray investment seminar, where a heated panel discussion between four heavyweight investment professionals could have left audience members perplexed.

On the one hand it was impressive that the four panellists, who represented Coronation, Allan Gray, Prudential and Perpetua, had their own convictions and were not simply following the herd.