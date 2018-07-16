Swiss-based group offers a boost for private equity in SA

Switzerland-headquartered Partners Group, one of the world’s largest private equity firms with 7,000 private investments and R1-trillion in assets, is making its products available to South African investors for the first time through newly formed local private equity manager Helical Capital Partners.

"The African market has been on Partners Group’s radar for some time. We are approaching this with a view to establishing the Partners Group brand and products in the African market over the long term. Ultimately we believe Africa could become a very important market for the firm," a Partners Group spokesperson told Business Day via e-mail.

Helical Capital Partners — led jointly by former Convergence Partners chief operating officer Craig Beney and former Gijima chief financial officer Carlos Ferreira — is the product of a tie-up between Partners Group and Convergence Partners, a local investment firm focused on technology and telecoms.

Helical Capital Partners would initially offer a Guernsey-domiciled replica of Partners Group’s global value fund, which invested in 3,000-3,500 private companies worldwide, Ferreira said on Friday.