RMB Corvest focuses on long-term partnerships for success

RMB Corvest invests in well-managed, medium-sized businesses across sub-Saharan Africa, and throughout its 29-year history it has followed a consistent approach for each of its investments.

“Our interest lies in forming long-term partnerships that yield maximum returns for all parties involved,” says Mike Donaldson, CEO of RMB Corvest. “Establishing strong relationships with proven management teams is typically a key component of every successful transaction.”

To maximise the potential of every investment opportunity, management alignment and participation are critical.

“Alignment of management at shareholder level is crucial,” says Shaun Cabrita, an executive at RMB Corvest. “Management can then be empowered to run the day-to-day operations, while we will focus on providing strategic input and monitoring the performance of the business at board level.”

This level of direct participation creates the right incentive framework for the key role-players. “Having some ‘skin in the game’ gets everyone thinking like shareholders,” says Cabrita. “We can then generally be assured that we are all pulling in the same direction with a common end goal in mind.”

Through meaningful long-term partnerships, RMB Corvest has seen many of its investments grow and mature, ultimately leading to a successful exit.