Companies / Financial Services

CORPORATE RESULTS

High expectations for top investment banks to deliver another miracle

16 July 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
A sign is displayed in the reception area of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia. Picture: REUTERS
A sign is displayed in the reception area of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia. Picture: REUTERS

New York — Pressure is mounting on Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to deliver another minor miracle this week as their firms are expected to post results from what was thought to be a tough quarter for investment banking.

On Friday, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase announced surprisingly strong revenue from advising companies on mergers and raising capital in the second quarter. That lifted the bar for Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley, Wall Street’s top takeover advisers. They report their results this Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Shareholders had worried that investment banking might suffer as some corporate clients delayed acquisitions and capital investments ahead of a global trade war.

Banks grew all the more dependent on handling those deals in past quarters, when geopolitical tensions prompted fixed-income investors to hit the brakes on trading.

Bloomberg

Probe will determine if PIC officials were involved in demise of VBS Bank, PIC says

Ernest Nesane, the PIC’s executive head of legal services and one of its delegates on the VBS Mutual Bank board, resigned with immediate effect ...
National
2 days ago

VBS boss vows to defend himself against graft claims

VBS Mutual Bank’s executives and directors may have stolen 75% of the bank’s assets
Companies
3 days ago

Deutsche deploys executives to attract Wall Street’s most active dealmakers

CEO Christian Sewing and other senior managers at the bank have fanned out in recent weeks to meet leaders of big US private equity firms
Companies
4 days ago

Absa launches new branding, as Barclays ends its 100-year history in Africa

Developing the Absa brand in Africa — where Barclays is well known — will be expensive, but Maria Ramos won a £750m separation ...
Companies
4 days ago

Senior Credit Suisse banker Paul Dexter out for inappropriate behaviour

An MD in the merger and acquisitions group, Dexter has been removed from a Credit Suisse team before, also for inappropriate conduct
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MultiChoice calls for Netflix to be regulated
Companies
2.
Pravin Gordhan reveals why he fired Transnet boss
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Swiss-based group offers a boost for private ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sasol to pull plug on synthetic fuels
Companies / Energy
5.
Raubex set to lead $240m Beitbridge facelift
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.