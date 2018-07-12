Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: How new-look Absa plans to make its mark

12 July 2018 - 10:19 Business Day TV
Absa Group chairwoman Wendy Lucas-Bull. Picture: SUPPLIED
Absa Group chairwoman Wendy Lucas-Bull. Picture: SUPPLIED

Following the split from Barclays Plc, Barclays Africa Group was given R12bn to facilitate changes involving the unbundling process.  The group has been rebranded and is trading under its new name, Absa Group.

Absa Group chairwoman Wendy Lucas-Bull, spoke to Business Day TV about the bank’s plans to regain market share.

Absa Group chairwoman Wendy Lucas-Bull, spoke to Business Day TV about the bank’s rebranding process

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Absa launches new branding, as Barclays ends its 100-year history in Africa

Developing the Absa brand in Africa — where Barclays is well known — will be expensive, but Maria Ramos won a £750m separation ...
Companies
1 day ago

Maria Ramos sees Absa rebranding as a chance to enhance market share

Bank CEO says the drop in market share was as a result of it not ‘aggressively participating’ in personal lending at a time when the ...
Companies
20 hours ago

Sygnia overtakes Satrix as second largest ETF player

Exchange-traded funds on the JSE now number 74 after increasing by 12 so far in 2018
Companies
1 day ago

JSE falls towards 57,000 points as trade war heats up

Local bourse sees broad-based losses as the US-China trade war escalates, with diversified miners under further pressure from a falling oil price and ...
Markets
22 hours ago

Rebranded Absa could see shake-up

Underperforming corporate and investment unitcould be targeted
Business
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Nene's dare to Eskom unions: show us how SA can ...
Companies / Energy
2.
MultiChoice calls for Netflix to be regulated
Companies
3.
MultiChoice switched off by SABC demand for ...
Companies
4.
MultiChoice switched off by SABC demand for ...
Companies
5.
Absa’s new logo makes poor first impression
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.