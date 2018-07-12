News Leader
WATCH: How new-look Absa plans to make its mark
12 July 2018 - 10:19
Following the split from Barclays Plc, Barclays Africa Group was given R12bn to facilitate changes involving the unbundling process. The group has been rebranded and is trading under its new name, Absa Group.
Absa Group chairwoman Wendy Lucas-Bull, spoke to Business Day TV about the bank’s plans to regain market share.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
