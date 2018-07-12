Companies / Financial Services

Absa’s new logo makes poor first impression

12 July 2018 - 09:50 Robert Laing
Absa Group chairman Wendy Lucas-Bull addresses the audience at Absa’s rebranding at the JSE on July 11. Picture: SUPPLIED
Absa Group chairman Wendy Lucas-Bull addresses the audience at Absa’s rebranding at the JSE on July 11. Picture: SUPPLIED

The initial reaction to Absa’s rebranding has not been good on either the JSE or Twitter.

On its second day trading under the JSE code ABG after reverting to Absa from Barclays Africa Group, its share price fell as much as 4.6% to R154.50.

Other banks were generally higher on Thursday morning, with the JSE’s banking index rising 0.36%, while Absa fell.

On Wednesday, Absa’s share price closed 2% lower at R162.

The bank tied its rebranding to a Twitter marketing campaign #Africanacity.

"The new Absa approaches everything with #Africanacity. A word we created to describe the distinctly African ability to always find ways to get things done," the bank tweeted from its account @AbsaSouthAfrica.

But elsewhere on social media, many critics mocked its new look:

The coverage this far:

Maria Ramos sees Absa rebranding as a chance to enhance market share

Bank CEO says the drop in market share was as a result of it not ‘aggressively participating’ in personal lending at a time when the ...
Companies
20 hours ago

Rebranded Absa could see shake-up

Underperforming corporate and investment unitcould be targeted
Business
4 days ago

Barclays’ investment bank eyes return to SA and South Korea

Barclays Africa CEO Maria Ramos is unfazed: ‘Unless you have a branch on the ground … it doesn’t matter how many times you fly in, ...
Companies
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Nene's dare to Eskom unions: show us how SA can ...
Companies / Energy
2.
MultiChoice calls for Netflix to be regulated
Companies
3.
MultiChoice switched off by SABC demand for ...
Companies
4.
MultiChoice switched off by SABC demand for ...
Companies
5.
Absa’s new logo makes poor first impression
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Absa launches new branding, as Barclays ends its 100-year history in Africa
Companies / Financial Services

Maria Ramos sees Absa rebranding as a chance to enhance market share
Companies / Financial Services

Rebranded Absa could see shake-up
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.