McKinsey stands firm on controversial SOE pricing model

10 July 2018 - 05:09 STEPHAN HOFSTATTER
Kevin Sneader. Picture: REUTERS
McKinsey, the global consultancy that had to refund Eskom almost R1bn in fees, will continue to pursue state-sector work in SA using the same controversial pricing model that landed it in hot water.

The firm and its local Gupta-linked partner, Trillian, were paid R1.6bn from a 2016 contract that was invalid as it had not been approved by Treasury.

McKinsey joined a string of household names including audit firm KPMG, software giant SAP and public relations firm Bell Pottinger, whose reputations were battered after being embroiled in state-capture scandals involving the Guptas.

McKinsey reached an agreement with Eskom and the asset forfeiture unit on Friday on returning the fees, but has denied any criminal wrongdoing. On Monday McKinsey’s new global head, Kevin Sneader, conceded that the firm had overcharged Eskom with fees that were "weighted towards recovering our investment" at a time when the utility "was on a financial cliff edge".

Eskom gets McKinsey fee — without interest

The firm is to repay R902m, but says it is not responsible for R698m paid to Gupta-linked Trillian
McKinsey to repay R902m to Eskom to avoid further legal action

The consultancy was paid fees the National Prosecuting Authority later declared criminal; McKinsey will also help Eskom get a full VAT refund
Gauteng government terminates all contracts with KPMG and McKinsey

The province's dealings with software company SAP are still under consideration; all three companies are accused of links to the Gupta family and ...
