Companies / Financial Services

Curator to confirm VBS's collapse and move to secure assets

09 July 2018 - 05:07 Warren Thompson and Sikonathi Mantshantsha
End is nigh: The Reserve Bank and VBS curator Anoosh Rooplal are expected to announce that the bank cannot be saved after it was felled by alleged fraud and corruption. Picture: MDUDUZI NDZINGI /SOWETAN
End is nigh: The Reserve Bank and VBS curator Anoosh Rooplal are expected to announce that the bank cannot be saved after it was felled by alleged fraud and corruption. Picture: MDUDUZI NDZINGI /SOWETAN

The Reserve Bank and the curator of VBS Mutual Bank are expected to announce on Monday that the Limpopo-based bank cannot be saved.

The Bank will also present a plan outlining how some of the victims of the alleged fraud and corruption that has felled VBS can access part of their deposits.

Last week the Bank doubled the guaranteed payout of funds deposited by individual account holders from R50,000 to a maximum of R100,000.

The monies will be paid through a guarantee procured from the Treasury.

This comes as the curator of the bank filed an urgent court application for the liquidation of the alleged masterminds of the fraud, including largest shareholder Vele Investments.

On Friday VBS curator Anoosh Rooplal, of accounting firm SizweNtsalubaGobodo, filed papers at the High Court in Johannesburg, asking that the court wind up Vele and also sequestrate the estates of the directors of VBS and some of its senior employees.

'Epic proportion'

The mutual bank "fell prey to a fraudulent scheme of epic proportion", which resulted in it losing at least R1.5bn, Rooplal said in the court application. VBS’s retail deposit book amounted to R336m. The bulk of the funds belonged to municipalities.

Rooplal wants to secure assets held by Vele and those of VBS chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi, CE Andile Ramavhunga, chief financial officer Philippus Truter, head of treasury Phophi Mukhodobwane and former chief operating officer Robert Madzonga.

"More egregious than the perpetration of a fraudulent scheme of such enormity, is that … [it] was orchestrated by the highest ranking officials at VBS," said Rooplal in his affidavit.

It was just and equitable to wind up Vele "due to the fraud it, together with its controlling minds, and others perpetrated on VBS, its depositors and local municipalities", he added.

Rooplal said Matodzi, who was also the chairman of 53% owner Vele, masterminded the fraudulent scheme, which created fictitious electronic deposits into the operating technology of VBS and then paid out real cash to entities linked to Vele and the individuals named.

The victims, according to Rooplal, are clients of the bank, predominantly members of the Venda community in which VBS started in 1982 as the Venda Building Society, championed by the Bantustan government, as well as municipalities and the Public Investment Corporation, which is a 25% shareholder and had also advanced loans to VBS.

Vele used these fictitious entries to increase its stake in VBS, as well as building up its other businesses to more than R1.5bn, Rooplal says.

The curator has asked the court to enrol the case for an urgent hearing on July 24.

Treasury steps in as VBS depositors queue for withdrawals

Parliament’s finance committee wants an urgent intervention, as the R1,000 daily withdrawal limit is causing hardship for pensioners and other ...
Companies
4 days ago

PIC says critics should focus on stellar returns

The PIC, Africa’s largest asset manager, has funds under management of about R2.1-trillion
National
4 days ago

VBS losses raise risk of violent protests

Fourteen municipalities stand to lose about R1.4bn of their deposits
National
6 days ago

VBS-hit councils have to plug gap

No bailouts for 14 municipalities that invested in bank, says minister
National
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Daily formerly known as The New Age to shut down
Companies
2.
New twist in Murray & Roberts takeover saga: Aton ...
Companies
3.
Tencent plans US listing of music unit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Grindrod goes all out to retain account holders ...
Companies
5.
Mantashe extends public comment period on Mining ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Treasury steps in as VBS depositors queue for withdrawals
Companies / Financial Services

VBS losses raise risk of violent protests
National

VBS-hit councils have to plug gap
National

Bantu Holomisa calls for probe into new VBS allegations
National

The great VBS bank heist
Companies / Financial Services

Search and seizure powers in VBS probe from new act
National

EDITORIAL: KPMG pays the price for poor conduct
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.