Steinhoff’s share price rockets but it is not clear why

Steinhoff is in the process of finalising its long delayed interim results for the six months to end-September, expected to be released in the next few days

03 July 2018 - 13:00 Robert Laing
Steinhoff International’s share price jumped 46% to 13 euro cents in Frankfurt and 52% to R2.09 on the JSE on Tuesday morning.

The reason for the jump was not obvious as most reports on Steinhoff since it released financial results for the six months to end-March on Friday have been negative.

The furniture retailer was originally scheduled to release its interim results on December 6, and a warning that auditors PwC had refused to sign them sent its share crashing by 90%.

Along with what should have been its results for the year to end-March — which ended up only covering the second half of its financial year — Steinhoff issued an update on its support from creditors on Friday.

Steinhoff receives a breather from creditors

Most creditors have agreed to support an urgent request for an extension to existing support agreement
1 day ago

Only Steinhoff’s financial advisers seem to be doing well from its implosion

Steinhoff’s confidence that it can keep the lights on is not self-evident
19 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: Distressed Steinhoff ripe for the picking — just what some private equity funds want

There is a large potential profit to be made by taking over the company and working to realise the value of assets
1 day ago

Steinhoff board: €12.8bn wiped out but more to come

€12.8bn restatement is more than twice the €6bn initially estimated by the board in December 2017
1 day ago

