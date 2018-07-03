Steinhoff’s share price rockets but it is not clear why

Steinhoff International’s share price jumped 46% to 13 euro cents in Frankfurt and 52% to R2.09 on the JSE on Tuesday morning.

The reason for the jump was not obvious as most reports on Steinhoff since it released financial results for the six months to end-March on Friday have been negative.

Steinhoff is in the process of finalising its long delayed interim results for the six months to end-September, and they are expected to be released in the next few days.

The furniture retailer was originally scheduled to release its interim results on December 6, and a warning that auditors PwC had refused to sign them sent its share crashing by 90%.

Along with what should have been its results for the year to end-March — which ended up only covering the second half of its financial year — Steinhoff issued an update on its support from creditors on Friday.