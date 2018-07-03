Companies / Financial Services

Global Asset Management might delist as rights offer flops spectacularly

The rights offer price was more than three times the company’s share price

03 July 2018
Small-cap investment holding company Global Asset Management’s effort to raise R67m via a rights issue flopped, with only R2.3m of the rights offer shares sold.

Global issued a statement on Tuesday morning saying only 3.46% of the rights issue shares it was offering at R1.83 each were bought. The rights offer price was more than three times the 57c its share last traded at.

The amount Global hoped to raise via the rights issue was bigger than its market cap of R63m.

"In the wake of the low rights offer shares take up, the company might consider delisting from the JSE in the near future," Tuesday’s statement said.

Its largest shareholder, African Rainbow Capital (ARC), declined to subscribe for its allotment of one rights offer share for every two held.

"In order to avoid triggering a mandatory offer to minorities in the face of the low take up of rights offer shares in Global, the ARC Fund which holds a 26% interest in Global, has elected to not follow their rights.

"They, together with certain significant shareholders, have agreed to rather assist the company to procure the necessary investment from new investors together with their own additional investments into Global."

Rights offers are usually over subscribed.

Construction group Aveng announced on Monday it had managed to sell 98.6% of its rights offer shares, raising R493.2m. This means Aveng has achieved a key target Murray & Roberts set for its proposed acquisition to proceed.

