Standard banks on unsecured loans

Standard Bank SA is seeking opportunities to grow market share in unsecured lending as other businesses come under pressure in a difficult economic environment.

Though it has enjoyed a dominant position in mortgages, deposit-taking and number of retail customers, the banking group still trails the market leaders’ personal loans.

Opportunities

Speaking to Business Day on Friday, newly appointed Standard Bank SA CEO Lungisa Fuzile said he believed there were opportunities for the bank to grow its market share in this area of its franchise.

"We definitely think we can claim a bit more of the profit pools in that space."

Though it has been increasing its market share in the extension of personal loans in recent years, Standard Bank is still behind FirstRand and Capitec in this regard, according to research published by Electus Fund Managers up to January.

But Fuzile conceded operating in the macroeconomic environment was tough.

"It’s a little bit of a zero-sum game for us — as one business grows, another shrinks.