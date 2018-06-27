Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Another episode in the social grant saga

27 June 2018 - 07:59 Business Day TV
People queue at the Parkview Post Office in Johannesburg. Picture: THE TIMES

On Tuesday, the South African Post Office (Sapo) transferred more than 1-million social grant beneficiaries from the Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards to new Sassa cards issued by Postbank.

The battle between CPS, the Post Office and Sassa to get to this point has been a long one, and this process marks a small step in the right direction for the Post Office.

Sapo chief operating officer Lindiwe Kwele spoke to Business Day TV about the Post Office’s plans for social grant payments.

