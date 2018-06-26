SARS probe of staff exodus starts

Former acting commissioner Ivan Pillay will also make a submission to the inquiry this week, following his unceremonious departure from SARS in 2015 after the now-discredited "rogue unit" saga unfolded.

Revenue shortfalls in two consecutive years at SARS were identified as key fiscal risks and were a factor in SA’s sovereign ratings downgrade.

This, coupled with the tax ombudsman’s findings of unwarranted delays in paying refunds as well as allegations of impropriety by top executives at SARS, led to the establishment of the inquiry.

Retired Supreme Court judge Nugent is chairing the commission. He is assisted by tax lawyer and head of the Katz commission, Michael Katz, advocate Mabongi Masilo and lawyer Vuyo Kahla.

An interim report is expected by end-September and a final one by end-November.

The most far-reaching intervention by Moyane during his tenure at SARS was the restructuring of its operating model, based on advice from the Bain and Gartner consultancies.

Acting SARS commissioner Mark Kingon told Parliament in May that the dramatic reduction in staff at SARS had hobbled its ability to curb illicit financial flows, which drains billions from the economy annually.

The staff complement at SARS had declined from more than 14,000 a few years ago to 12,600 currently, with a sharp spike in the exodus of employees during the turbulent term under Moyane, Kingon said at the time.

Moyane is facing a separate disciplinary process, linked partly to his handling of the Financial Intelligence Centre report, which flagged suspicious and unusual transactions into the bank account of his second-in-command Jonas Makwakwa, who resigned in March.

Business Day understands that the brain drain leading to the depleted capacity at SARS is set to be among the first issues to be tackled at the inquiry.

The brief of the inquiry is to investigate the reasons for the departure of senior or experienced employees, whether they were "coerced in any manner into resigning", whether any severance benefits were paid to them, whether there was an obligation to inform the minister of finance of these resignations, and whether that obligation was in fact discharged.

