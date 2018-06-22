Netl set to diversify following DNI deal

Electronic payments group Net1 will add more mobile phone services such as SIM card distribution to its portfolio after taking up a majority stake in DNI.

The company said on Thursday it had received approval from the Competition Commission to increase its stake in DNI from 49% to 55%.

The approval by regulators "moves us one step closer to the inclusion of DNI into the Net1 family", said Herman Kotze, CEO of Net1, which is trying to add new revenue streams as its social grants distribution contract nears its end.

"As part of Net1, DNI and its extensive sales force will allow us to accelerate our efforts to provide a range of low-cost lifestyle products along with our EasyPay Everywhere account, enabling financial inclusion to millions of underbanked South Africans with a low-cost, easily accessible solution encompassing banking, payments, financial services and telecommunications," Kotze said.

Net1 bought the initial stake in DNI in 2017 when it acquired 15% of Cell C as part of the mobile operator’s recapitalisation programme. At the time, Net1 said it had an option to acquire a controlling stake in DNI in future. New York-and Johannesburg-listed Net1 said the transaction to buy additional shares was now unconditional and it expected the deal to close by the end of June.

Kotze said in May Net1 wanted to convince at least 5-million social grant recipients to use its other financial services products by the end of 2019. Net1 was "looking forward to being released" from its social grants contract in September.

Kotze said while Net1 had initially submitted a bid for the South African Social Security Agency’s tender for the cash grants payment for five years, the tender process had been placed on ice and the company would consider pulling its bid.

Net1 would then focus on its "financial inclusion" products, including insurance, prepaid electricity and airtime.

