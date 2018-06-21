Old Mutual looks abroad rather than SA

SA had enormous long-term economic potential, but in the short term, opportunities seemed better elsewhere.

Investors should maximise their weighting in developed markets and focus domestically on the major stocks with consistent performance, said Basa.

The standard importance of quality management and industry performance remained, although depth of balance should be in focus, as evidenced by the recent pressure on many local construction stocks.

While market commentators disagree about whether the US and China have technically entered a trade war, and many tariffs have not yet been implemented, broad consensus is that the imposition of protectionist measures between the countries will now reduce growth.

Threats of global trade conflict have been weighing on investor sentiment since February, but the latest round of tariffs imposed over the past week has resulted in much more severe sell-off of emerging market equities, said Capital Economics senior emerging markets economist William Jackson.

This was due to the prospect of simultaneous monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, as well as indications that emerging market export growth was slowing and would likely weaken further, he said.

Counters that derive the bulk of their revenues from SA also faced the prospect of further rand depreciation.

The rand was in the crossfire, as SA had little to offer, due to anaemic growth rates and relative differences in interest rates, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Isaah Mhlanga.

The Reserve Bank cut interest rates in March, even as other emerging market central banks had improved their currencies’ attractiveness by increasing rates, although for country-specific reasons.

"This leaves the rand as vulnerable as taking a naked swim with jelly fish," said Mhlanga.

