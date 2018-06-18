Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Will new bank shake up SA’s big four?

18 June 2018 - 08:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

There is a new mutual bank in town, joining the other new entrants in challenging the big four.

The Young Women in Business Network Co-operative Financial Institution will target informal traders and black business owners.

MD Nthabeleng Likotsi spoke to Business Day TV about some of the bank’s plans for the future.

Young Women in Business Network Co-operative Financial Institution MD Nthabeleng Likotsi talks to Business Day TV about some of the bank’s plans

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Women’s co-op aims to shake up dominance of SA’s biggest banks

Young Women in Business Network Cooperative Financial Institution will target informal traders and black business owners
Companies
3 days ago

Capitec, Nedbank and PIC in the running for Mercantile

The Portuguese government approves a shortlist of four potential buyers
Companies
7 hours ago

Rand down 4% over week

A busy week for central banks ended with the Bank of Japan holding its interest rate at -0.1%
Markets
3 days ago

ALLAN GREENBLO: Financial literacy at work for the poor

Bringing on greater dignity and bigger markets
Opinion
2 days ago

Defensive stance now required when seeking risk asset returns

Cash-rich, patient investors will reap benefits of quality stocks that get caught up in the panic, writes Kurt Benn
Opinion
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Invicta's shock update a new blow for Christo ...
Companies
2.
Capitec, Nedbank and PIC in the running for ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Liberty regains control after cyberattack
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Pravin Gordhan warns SA's economy cannot afford ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Yahoo UK fined £250,000 for not ensuring safety ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.