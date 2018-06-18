News Leader
WATCH: Will new bank shake up SA’s big four?
18 June 2018 - 08:36
There is a new mutual bank in town, joining the other new entrants in challenging the big four.
The Young Women in Business Network Co-operative Financial Institution will target informal traders and black business owners.
MD Nthabeleng Likotsi spoke to Business Day TV about some of the bank’s plans for the future.
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
