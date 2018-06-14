Why is the value of insurance so poorly understood and often maligned?
Santam's series of panel discussions aims to spearhead conversation about the emerging risks the insurance industry is facing
In this first instalment of a series of panel discussions in partnership with intermediaries and industry experts on Business Day TV, Santam specialist business will be sharing expertise and leading conversations around the role of insurance as an enabler of risk transfer in the process of enhancing economic activity.
In this video, Quinten Matthew, executive head of specialist business at Santam, puts the lack of understanding and negative perception of insurance down to poor communication from the industry over the years.
