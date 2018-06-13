Companies / Financial Services

PwC fined £10m for collapse of retailer BHS, but will pay only £6.5m

13 June 2018 - 09:53 Kirstin Ridley
The logo of PricewaterhouseCoopers is seen in front of the local offices building of the company in Luxembourg. File photo: REUTERS
The logo of PricewaterhouseCoopers is seen in front of the local offices building of the company in Luxembourg. File photo: REUTERS

London — PwC, which audited the accounts of collapsed British retail chain BHS, has been fined £10m and ordered to review all policies for handling high-risk companies.

The sanction, announced by the UK’s Financial Reporting Council on Wednesday, follows a two-year inquiry in which PwC admitted misconduct.

The fine is to be reduced by 35% to £6.5m for agreeing to an early settlement, the watchdog said.

In addition, Steve Denison, one of the company’s former partners, has been fined £500,000, reduced to £325,000 in return for his co-operation with the inquiry.

Denison, who was also banned from audit work for 15 years, left PwC in June after a nearly 33-year career there, according to his LinkedIn profile. He did not immediately respond when contacted via LinkedIn.

The Financial Reporting Council launched an investigation of the PwC audit in 2016, a year after it signed off BHS as a "going concern" and billionaire retailer Philip Green sold the loss-making group for £1.

"We recognise and accept that there were serious shortcomings with this audit work and that it is important to learn the necessary lessons," PwC said in an e-mailed comment to Reuters.

"We are sorry that our work fell well below the professional standards expected of us and that we demand of ourselves."

The watchdog also ordered PwC to supply it with detailed annual reports about its audit practice in Leeds for the next three years, and to review and amend its broader policies to ensure audits of all nonlisted, high-risk or high-profile companies were subject to an engagement quality control review.

The failure of BHS, a 180-store chain, was the biggest collapse in the British retail industry since the demise of Woolworths in 2008. It prompted intense scrutiny.

BHS’s pension deficit had ballooned to £571m by the time the retailer went into administration in April 2016, a figure based on what an insurance company would pay if it were to buy out the funds. About 11,000 jobs were lost.

Last year Green paid £363m to BHS’s pension schemes.

Reuters

KHAYA SITHOLE: Audit committees are an important pillar and must be accountable

Where corporate scandals perpetuated by management are uncovered, the triple accountability framework needs to be tackled
Opinion
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: KPMG pays the price for poor conduct

Market dishes out just deserts to a company that has done much to tarnish SA’s reputation as an investment destination
Opinion
6 days ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Without sharp service delivery and billing, councils still ill-fated

Municipalities have leverage to ensure a steady income stream. Here’s how
Opinion
9 days ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Lack of teeth means financial crime pays

The mastermind of the looting, J Arthur Brown, a crook who clearly didn't like his first name, was found guilty of fraud.
Opinion
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
VEB hauls Deloitte to court for Steinhoff-related ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Vuyani Jarana maps a punishing austerity plan for ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Stor-Age corners the market in SA
Companies / Property
4.
Stellar gets time to unlock value
Companies
5.
Eskom vows to keep the lights on as workers plan ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.