Theo Botha chases Sanlam to catch up on voting disclosures

Sanlam chairman Johan van Zyl told shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting on Wednesday that it would "definitely look at" bringing its disclosure on voting in line with the other major players in the insurance industry.

However, he disputed shareholder activist Theo Botha’s charge that the group "was being left behind" on this critical governance issue.

Botha asked Van Zyl why Sanlam was the only large institutional investor that did not disclose its voting record in line with the recommendations of the Code for Responsible Investing in SA.

"Could you please explain to me why Sanlam Investments, which is one of the biggest asset managers in SA, doesn’t make its voting public like the other major players — Allan Gray, PIC, Old Mutual, Investec and Coronation — do?"