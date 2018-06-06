Companies / Financial Services

Bruce Hemphill and Nedbank to part ways from Monday

Hemphill has overseen Old Mutual’s ‘managed separation’ in which its UK arm is being unbundled onto the LSE under its new name, Quilter, on June 25

06 June 2018 - 11:52 Robert Laing
Monday will be Bruce Hemphill’s last day on Nedbank's board when he will replaced by Old Mutual Emerging Markets CEO Peter Moyo. 

An earlier version of this article said Hemphill would be leaving Old Mutual's board, a wrong interpretation of Nedbank's statement: "With managed separation progressing according to plan, Bruce will be stepping down from the boards of the companies with effect from June 11." 

"He remains on the board of Old Mutual plc. The 'companies' referred to in the Nedbank release are Nedbank Group and Nedbank Limited," the insurance group's head of corporate affairs Baldwin-Charles William said.

Hemphill has overseen Old Mutual’s "managed separation" in which its UK arm is being unbundled onto the London Stock Exchange under its new name, Quilter, on June 25.

The remaining stripped-down African-focused group, which will retain its existing JSE stock code OML as its name, will start trading in its new guise in Johannesburg on June 26.

"Peter is a vastly experienced business leader, he is a former group CEO of Alexander Forbes and deputy MD of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company SA. In terms of board roles, his resume includes, among others, being past chairman of Vodacom, Willis and CSC, and he has been a director of Transnet, Liberty and chairman of the audit committee in the Office of the Auditor-General," Nedbank chairman Vassi Naidoo said in a statement.

The third and final step in the managed separation is the proposed unbundling of Nedbank about six months after the implementation of the first two steps, whereby OML intends, subject to certain conditions, to distribute approximately 32% of the total issued share capital of Nedbank to OML’s shareholders, while retaining a strategic minority stake of 19.9% in Nedbank in its shareholder funds, the company said in the statement.

