Loan specialist Finbond eyes North American growth

Finbond Group, a provider of short-term personal loans and other banking products, wants 70% to 80% of group earnings to be US dollar-based within three to five years.

Currently, 59% of the mutual bank’s revenues are US dollar-based, although the company said on Wednesday it saw "significant growth opportunity in the North American short-term lending industry".

Expansion there would also diversify risk and provide a hedge against the rand, while the alternative financial services market in the US was worth as much as $46bn.

Finbond planned to add 60 more branches in North America by February 2019. It has 257 branches in the US and Canada, in addition to an online offering in that market.