PERSONAL LOANS
Loan specialist Finbond eyes North American growth
Expansion in the US will diversify risk and provide a hedge against the rand
Finbond Group, a provider of short-term personal loans and other banking products, wants 70% to 80% of group earnings to be US dollar-based within three to five years.
Currently, 59% of the mutual bank’s revenues are US dollar-based, although the company said on Wednesday it saw "significant growth opportunity in the North American short-term lending industry".
Expansion there would also diversify risk and provide a hedge against the rand, while the alternative financial services market in the US was worth as much as $46bn.
Finbond planned to add 60 more branches in North America by February 2019. It has 257 branches in the US and Canada, in addition to an online offering in that market.
The company, which is partially owned by Net1, said revenue from continuing operations rose 53.5% to R2.4bn in the year to February. Headline earnings rose 81.2% to R252.6m.
"Despite continued strong competition in the short-term loan market over the past 12 months, we still have a 30% market share of all two-and three-month loans in SA," Finbond said.
In the year to February, Finbond’s average loan size was R1,479, with an average tenure of 3.7 months.
It granted R1.6bn worth of loans and received cash payments of R2.5bn from customers, it said. The company said it believed that short-term loans were less risky, and said its rejection rates in SA were between 74.6% and 90.8% for its 12-to 24-month product.
Finbond increased its overall branch network by 122 to 672 branches, with 36 of those new branches in SA. It also installed 89 ATMs in SA and planned to open another 30 branches in SA in the year ahead.
"We believe that [Finbond’s] evolution from a short-term microfinance institution to a bank in SA, and our continued expansion into the North American short-term lending market in the implementation of our strategic action plan, will ensure that we achieve good results in the medium to long term," the company said.
Finbond’s share price closed flat at R4.45 on Wednesday.
