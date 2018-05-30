What role does CFA South Africa play in job creation?

According to the CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, the purpose of finance is to lay the foundation for the ultimate benefit of society.

The role of the institute and its members is to lead the investment industry globally by focusing on professional excellence and ethics through education and the highest standards of ethics. Every day, 149,000 CFA charterholders in 165 countries and regions show their investors, their firms and society that they measure up to the highest standards of ethics and professional conduct.