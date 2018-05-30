Companies / Financial Services

What role does CFA South Africa play in job creation?

The Let’s Measure Up initiative is a call to the financial industry to to build a better world for investing

30 May 2018 - 15:40
According to the CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, the purpose of finance is to lay the foundation for the ultimate benefit of society.

The role of the institute and its members is to lead the investment industry globally by focusing on professional excellence and ethics through education and the highest standards of ethics. Every day, 149,000 CFA charterholders in 165 countries and regions show their investors, their firms and society that they measure up to the highest standards of ethics and professional conduct.

With strong, local support from CFA South Africa, the Let’s Measure Up initiative is a call to the financial industry to take actual steps to lay the foundation for a better world for all citizens.

Jennifer Henry CFA (SA) board member and committee chair of career services addresses questions about CFA Society South Africa and the role it plays in contributing towards job creation and its effect on the skills gap challenge.

This article was paid for by CFA Society South Africa.

