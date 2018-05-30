Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: What African Bank plans to do to keep turnaround on track

30 May 2018 - 09:35 Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

African Bank reported on Tuesday that operating profit before tax for the six months to end-March was up 48% to R123m and net profit increased by 45% to R77m

The credit impairment ratio improved to 11% from nearly 14% and retail deposits increased by 90%.

The bank said it had made progress on its strategy to digitise the business and modernise its branch network.

CEO Basani Maluleke spoke to Business Day TV to give some of the detail behind the numbers.

CEO Basani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s interim results, which were released on Tuesday

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

African Bank heads for new milestone

CE Basani Maluleke says that all energy is  being directed to the launch of the transactional bank
Companies
1 day ago

Reserve Bank fined China Construction Bank R75m in 2017 for noncompliance

China Construction and VBS Mutual Bank both failed to identify and verify customers’ details and did not have proper controls for reporting ...
Companies
23 hours ago

New Development Bank approves $200m Durban project — and Nhlanhla Nene as chairman

The project aims to help Transnet enhance capacity at its Durban port, part of $1.7bn the bank has approved for Brics projects in 2018
National
1 day ago

Banks have to thread the needle of joint auditors and rotation

SA’s banking regulator insists big banks must have two external auditors
Companies
6 hours ago

JSE likely to slide on ‘Quitaly’ fears

Results are due from retailer Spar, packaging group Nampak, merchant bank Finbond, telecoms firm Huge Group, and miners Chrometco and Tawana
Markets
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Pepkor name is back as Star tries to shed ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Cell C goes roaming with MTN as it ditches ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
African Bank heads for new milestone
Companies / Financial Services
4.
De Beers leaps into synthetic diamond sales
Companies / Mining
5.
Aveng share price falls 13% amid negotiations ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.