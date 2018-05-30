Regulators side with Capitec over Viceroy claims

The Reserve Bank has confidence in the data and the audited financial statements of Capitec, deputy governor and registrar of banks Kuben Naidoo said in Parliament on Wednesday.

Naidoo was one of several regulators who appeared before the standing committee on finance to report on their response to the allegations made against the bank by research group Viceroy, which accused Capitec of reckless lending and inadequate provisioning for loans.

Naidoo reiterated the bank’s view that the substantive allegations made by Viceroy were inaccurate.

National Credit Regulator (NCR) CEO Nomsa Motshegare said the regulator did not pick up reckless lending by Capitec but was concerned about the number of loans issued by the bank to consumers within a specified period of time.

The NCR had also raised concerns about the ATM loans issued by Capitec, which immediately terminated this product offering.

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie, who also addressed the committee, said that Viceroy, which issued its first report at end January, had not engaged at all with the bank but continued to attack it in the media. The bank refused to communicate with Viceroy through the media and would deal with the research group as it did with other analysts.

Fourie said Viceroy had issued five reports on Capitec and was adhering to a seven-point plan that culminated in a report to the bank’s audit committee on Monday. Capitec has responded in detail to all the allegations.

Fourie said the bank’s auditors, PwC, had gone through all the bank’s transactions with a fine-tooth comb, going back four years, to assess the veracity of the Viceroy allegations, but did not find anything and had signed off the bank’s financial statements.

He said an analysis of loans granted by Capitec over the past four years demonstrated that the average number of loans taken out by clients was 1.4 per person compared with an industry average of 3.5 loans per person.

He emphasised that Capitec’s provisioning for loans was conservative. Fourie strongly rejected suggestions by MPs that Capitec was a "loan shark".