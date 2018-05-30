Companies / Financial Services

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Old Mutual sale of UK business shapes up

Institutional investors will be allocated 9.6% of the Quilter shares, at a price range yet to be determined

30 May 2018 - 06:22 Andries Mahlangu
Old Mutual. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Old Mutual. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Image:

Financial services group Old Mutual says a plan to sell a part of its UK wealth business to institutional investors is taking shape, after being approved by shareholders.

The share allocation forms part of what Old Mutual plc calls a managed separation process, which will become a reality in June when businesses that the company is spinning off come to the market in London and Johannesburg.

The wealth business, Quilter, will have its primary listing in London and a secondary inward listing on the JSE. Quilter provides investment advice and investment platforms to about 900,000 customers.

Institutional investors will be allocated 9.6% of the Quilter shares, at a price range yet to be determined. Existing Old Mutual plc shareholders will receive an additional 87% of Quilter shares, while the Quilter management and staff will get the remaining balance.

Old Mutual Ltd, which houses the core emerging- market businesses, will also list on the JSE. The emerging market segment has under its wings insurance and asset-management businesses predominantly in Africa. Old Mutual plc has previously estimated the benefits to shareholders could reach more than £2bn.

"The two entities on a stand-alone basis are much cleaner, simpler and focused," said Bradley Preston of Mergence Investment Managers. "The key question, though, will be ... Quilter’s valuation, given that the company has taken a few missteps on IT spend."

The two new listings will see Old Mutual plc shareholders receive three Old Mutual Ltd and one Quilter share in exchange for every three Old Mutual plc shares they own. As part of the managed separation process, the 54% stake in Nedbank will be unbundled to shareholders, leaving Old Mutual plc with a 19.9% interest.

The share price has gained about 4% to £2.42 in London in 2018, giving it a market value of £12bn.

mahlangua@sundaytimes.co.za

WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about Old Mutual, his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 day ago

Old Mutual plc to proceed with plan to sell Quilter shares

Shareholders have approved a plan that entails the sale of a 9.6% stake in investment adviser Quilter, with 87% going to Old Mutual shareholders
Companies
22 hours ago

Old Mutual Private Equity to buy half of Medhold

Medhold is an excellent business and OMPE can help it expand its product offering across Africa, OMPE’s Chumani Kula says
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cell C goes roaming with MTN as it ditches ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Woolworths has a mountain to climb to ditch ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Aveng share price falls 13% amid negotiations ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
It’s official: Attacq converts to a Reit
Companies / Property
5.
Telkom to develop properties
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.