Old Mutual plc to proceed with plan to sell Quilter shares

Shareholders have approved a plan that entails the sale of a 9.6% stake in investment adviser Quilter, with 87% going to Old Mutual shareholders

29 May 2018 - 09:42 Andries Mahlangu
Old Mutual. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Old Mutual plc said on Tuesday it would proceed with a plan to sell 9.6% of Quilter to institutional investors, as part of what it calls a managed separation process, after securing shareholder approval.

Quilter, which was previously known as Old Mutual Wealth, will have its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the JSE.

Quilter and Old Mutual Ltd, which houses the core emerging-market businesses, are scheduled to list later in June.

Current Old Mutual plc shareholders will receive 87% of Quilter shares, while the balance will be allocated to Quilter management and staff.

Old Mutual plc said an indicative price range regarding the offer would be determined in late June.

UK-based Quilter provides investment advice and investment platforms to about 900,000 mostly affluent customers.

