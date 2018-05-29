African Bank benefits as bad debts decrease

Unlisted African Bank said on Tuesday that net profit for the half year to end-March rose 45% to R77m, primarily due to an increase in customers repaying their loans.

Cash deposits, including surplus liquid assets, decreased to R8.6bn from R12.8bn in the year-earlier period, while the company’s credit loss ratio decreased to 11.1% from 13.8%.

Loans paid out to customers increased 9% to R4.8bn.

African Bank now has 1,862 My World transactional account holders — now accounting for 53% of the bank’s customer base. The average deposit within the company’s retail accounts stood at R52,000 at the end of the period.

African Bank group CEO Basani Maluleke said: "We have made good progress on our strategy to digitise and rightsize the business and modernise the branch network. The growth of our gross advances book and our retail deposit book, coupled with the launch of our My World transactional banking product to our staff are strong indicators of the execution of our strategy.

"As the competitive landscape becomes more complex, we believe we have the right team to deliver returns acceptable to all our stakeholders and real value to our target market."

African Bank is not part of African Phoenix, the renamed African Bank Investments Limited JSE-listing, whose shares started trading again in February 2017 after being suspended in August 2014, when it was put under curatorship of the Reserve Bank.