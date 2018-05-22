News Leader
WATCH: Can the JSE do more to protect investors?
22 May 2018 - 09:10
The JSE has been taken to task regarding questionable listings and its responsibility to protect retail investors.
This following the listings of Gupta-linked Oakbay and Iqbal Surve’s proposed listing of Sagarmatha as well as the collapse of Steinhoff, all of which have called into question whether the JSE has a bigger role to play when considering listings and protecting investors.
However, the exchange has pointed out that, in terms of legislation, its function is not to veto or approve listings.
JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King discussed these issues with Business Day TV.
