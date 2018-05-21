Nedgroup Investments to host discussion on the effects of new regulation on retirement funds

Speakers at the event include Mark Barnes, CEO of the South African Post Office; Leon Campher, CEO of the Association for Savings and Investment SA; Muvhango Antoinette Lukhaimane, pension fund adjudicator; Olano Makhubela from the Treasury; Karthi Pillay, specialist in retirement fund governance at Telkom Retirement Fund; Bushkar Latchman, independent principal officer; and a special guest representing the public sector, to be announced.

Panel discussions will centre on the following topics:

Regulatory issues: The regulatory environment continues to change, notably with the recent implementation of the retirement funds default regulations. While the intention is to ensure members of retirement funds get good value for their savings with added transparency and choice, what implications will this have on trustees, who in compliance now face added layers of complexity and responsibility?

Business leadership and government: SA is basking in a new dawn of possibility and optimism. Putting the euphoria aside, however, there is much work to be done. Never has it been more important for leadership of both business and the government to work together in taking the country forward. The question is, what are some of the collaborative opportunities that allow for quick wins?

The event takes place on Thursday May 31 from 7.30am to 11am, at The Empire Conference and Events Venue, 16 Empire Road, Parktown, Johannesburg.

RSVP to Rojis@tisoblackstar.co.za