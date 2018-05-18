WATCH: Stephen Koseff on Investec after he has gone

Investment bank and asset manager Investec released its full-year results on Thursday and reported that funds managed by its asset management business have topped £100bn for the first time.

Operating profit is up 5.6% and the company’s board has proposed a final dividend of 13.5 pence per ordinary share, equating to a full year dividend of 24p, up from 23p last year.

Investec CEO Stephen Koseff spoke to Business Day TV about the results and what they say about the future of the company as he prepares to exit as CEO.