Companies / Financial Services

Market shows approval for Liberty’s upbeat operating update

18 May 2018 - 09:48 Robert Laing
David Munro. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
David Munro. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Liberty’s share price rose 3.4% to R129 on Friday morning after it issued an upbeat operating update for the March quarter.

"Actions to achieve the group’s medium-term strategic priorities are in full flight. Management is confident that Liberty has all the ingredients for success and will continue to focus on executing the plans to restore the performance of the business," Standard Bank’s life insurance subsidiary said.

A key priority of former Standard Bank corporate and investment banking CEO David Munro, when he replaced Thabo Dloti as Liberty’s CEO in May 2017, was to turn around the insurer’s retail division.

Liberty said in Friday’s statement that its retail division had secured R1.5bn new business during the March quarter, which was 3% lower than in the matching period in 2017.

Excluding its linked investment service provider (lisp), the retail insurance division grew its net inflows to R514m, from R292m in the comparative period, by reducing policy surrenders and maturities.

Its "individual arrangements lisp" attracted R545m of gross new business inflows, which was 19% up on the comparative period.

STEPHEN CRANSTON: The business of banking

It is time Nedbank was granted full independence, just as Standard Bank needs to let Liberty go
Opinion
1 day ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: BrightRock and Discovery are able to tap into what people need

While one incentivises truck drivers with airtime and chips, the other gets group cover right
Opinion
6 hours ago

Old Mutual: No wind-up windfall

It’s just weeks before the lights are switched off at the group’s head office in London
Money & Investing
8 days ago

New Old Mutual to expand banking and funeral businesses

The new African financial services group is planning to grow low-income banking sector and funeral services
Companies
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka confronts JSE on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
End of an era as Stephen Koseff lets go of the ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sygnia CEO clashes with JSE on listings
Companies / Financial Services
4.
New Old Mutual to expand banking and funeral ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
SAP boss apologises for ‘missteps’ in ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

STEPHEN CRANSTON: The business of banking
Opinion / Investor's Notebook

STEPHEN CRANSTON: BrightRock and Discovery are able to tap into what people need
Opinion / Columnists

Old Mutual: No wind-up windfall
Money & Investing

New Old Mutual to expand banking and funeral businesses
Companies / Financial Services

Sygnia CEO clashes with JSE on listings
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.