What should trustees look for when evaluating retirement products?

As the obligations for trustees to select the most appropriate retirement product for their members grow more onerous, it is important to weigh up the long-term effect on total fees, including other features.

This is according to Quaniet Richards, head of institutional business at Nedgroup Investments, who is passionate about addressing the confusion around fees and educating investors about the long-term effect of certain fund decisions.

Richards describes the three important elements to consider when selecting a retirement product:

Fees

“The most important thing to be aware of is the overall impact of all fees related to a retirement fund. Paying just 1% more can have a massive impact when compounded over the years leading up to a member’s retirement and can eat away almost half of your investment in 40 years,” he says.

For example, a member who earned R1-million would retire with 59% of his or her annual salary due to the effect of the fees over time, based on a total investment fee of 1.5% per year and achieving inflation plus 5%.

On the other hand, the same investor earning a salary of R1-million and staying invested under the same conditions for the same amount of time would retire with 80% of his or her salary by investing in a retirement product that has a total investment fee of 0.5%.

According to Richards, the retirement industry responded to the Treasury’s research into high fees in the industry by focusing on reducing fees and preparing for future regulation.

For instance, Nedbank, in partnership with Old Mutual, spent years developing the Nedbank Retirement Solution, which takes all of the upcoming regulation into account and incorporates life-staging and passive investments intended to create one of the most affordable products in the industry.

“As a result of this kind of innovation, there are some excellent retirement products available for members. The key, however, is to be able to cut through the noise and identify the total costs of each product, as the disclosure of fees can still be quite opaque and members can easily overlook the impact of additional fees,” says Richards.

Life-staging options

Another important consideration is whether a retirement product incorporates life-staging.

“Being able to adjust the structure of members’ retirement fund investments as they get closer to retirement ensures that the members are positioned in investments most suitable to their desired retirement outcome and not at risk of suffering losses the closer they are to retirement,” says Richards.

Member guidance and default options

Layers of regulation introduced since 2007 have added complexity and pressure for trustees when it comes to providing appropriate default options for members – as well as qualified guidance. It is therefore crucial that trustees consider the default options and support structures for members before choosing a retirement product.

In anticipation of the drive towards lower costs and more transparency in the retirement industry, says Richards , Nedgroup Investments launched two multi-asset, passive funds in 2007. These have been incorporated into the Nedbank Retirement Solution, providing cost control and life-staging benefits to give members the opportunity to retire with 80% of their final salary.