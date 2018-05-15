Beyond the scorecard: what is holding SA back?

The National Development Plan has forecast that by 2030, 90% of new jobs in our economy will be created by small, medium-sized and micro enterprises (SMMEs). In reality, less than 30% of all SMMEs survive beyond three years – so there is a gulf between this dream of job creation, and the reality of its achievement. But whose problem is this?

We already spend billions of rands on enterprise and supplier development (ED and ESD), so it’s not a budget issue. Moreover, hundreds of corporates and multinationals currently meet the minimum requirements of the Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) scorecard, so it’s not a compliance issue.

Is it perhaps an attitude problem or a problem of misunderstanding?

An attitude problem is easy to spot. That a person or company that merely ticks the box gets the points without really considering the long-term effect or benefit of the exercise, or worse – those that try to cheat the system – still get the points.

The problem of misunderstanding though, is that we don't know what we don't know.

When it comes to supplier development – essentially the practice of nurturing and supporting new and emerging black-owned suppliers in the supply chain – there are willing corporate and government role-players wanting to make a difference, and eager SMMEs that want to do business with them, but the gap between the two is wide and that most people are unaware of. It is a gap of understanding, of expectation, and behaviour.

The challenge is two-fold. Firstly there is a huge power imbalance between the corporate world and that of the small and growing businesses. They also speak a different language, with very different systems and ways of operating. This often leads to a mismatch of expectations – leaving small businesses excluded from the supply chain and feeling resentful, and corporate buyers frustrated by low levels of performance from some small businesses, and under pressure to squeeze these unsuitable providers into their buying schedule.