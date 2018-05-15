Companies / Financial Services

Absa’s David Hodnett has resigned from the bank

Barclays Africa Group says the deputy CEO will ‘participate in a handover between now and the end of August’, the bank had said he would take a sabbatical

15 May 2018 - 09:28 Robert Laing
David Hodnett. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
David Hodnett. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Absa deputy CEO David Hodnett has resigned a month after the bank said he would take a two-month sabbatical.

Absa’s JSE-listed holding company Barclays Africa Group issued a statement on Tuesday morning saying Hodnett would "participate in a handover between now and the end of August".

On April 9, Barclays Africa Group announced a reshuffle whereby the CEOs of its four operating arms would report directly to group CEO Maria Ramos while Hodnett took a two-month sabbatical.

"The board thanks David for his extensive contribution over 10 years with the group, including as chief risk officer and financial director, and most recently as head of the South African banking portfolio, and wishes him well in his future endeavours," Tuesday’s statement said.

Absa's Maria Ramos throws the dice again with new team

Latest restructuring to help Absa claw back its dominant position
Business
1 month ago

Questions raised about David Hodnett's future at Barclays Africa

The lack of information around Hodnett leaves the door open for a change in his role or possible exit
Companies
1 month ago

Absa reshuffles its executives

Deputy CEO David Hodnett will take a two-month sabbatical and the heads of its four operating arms will report directly to group CEO Maria Ramos
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Popo Molefe to tackle Transnet
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Whistle-blower Suzanne Daniels faces Eskom’s ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Sibanye takeover is do-or-die for Lonmin
Companies / Mining
4.
Coronation steps up as first SA investor to take ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Distell and Capevin to complete merger
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.