Absa’s David Hodnett has resigned from the bank

Absa deputy CEO David Hodnett has resigned a month after the bank said he would take a two-month sabbatical.

Absa’s JSE-listed holding company Barclays Africa Group issued a statement on Tuesday morning saying Hodnett would "participate in a handover between now and the end of August".

On April 9, Barclays Africa Group announced a reshuffle whereby the CEOs of its four operating arms would report directly to group CEO Maria Ramos while Hodnett took a two-month sabbatical.

"The board thanks David for his extensive contribution over 10 years with the group, including as chief risk officer and financial director, and most recently as head of the South African banking portfolio, and wishes him well in his future endeavours," Tuesday’s statement said.