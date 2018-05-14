Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Financial Services

Coronation steps up as first SA investor to take Steinhoff to court

The investment manager is the first local investor to take action as shareholder, while VEB warns this could lead to bankruptcy

14 May 2018 - 05:43 ANN CROTTY
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Coronation Fund Managers, one of the largest shareholders in Steinhoff when it announced "accounting irregularities" in December, will be taking legal action against the company.

Its statement follows last Thursday’s announcement that GT Ferreira and the vendors of Tekkie Town lodged demands with Steinhoff. They were prompted by former chairman Christo Wiese’s decision to serve summons on Steinhoff.

Coronation said that where possible it would also be taking action against any other parties that have been complicit in any wrongdoing.

It is the first South African-based investor to announce legal action as a shareholder.

"We are in the process of completing our legal due diligence on the various legal options available to us and have consulted extensively with international counsel in this regard," Coronation spokeswoman Louise Pelser told Business Day on Friday.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Coronation to take Steinhoff to court

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

RON DERBY: Christo Wiese is fooling no one, he is just looking out for himself

By suing Steinhoff Wiese wants to switch the tale of collapse
Opinion
1 day ago

Christo Wiese sticks to his guns as the Steinhoff mess gets bigger

Claims lodged by Wiese, Ferreira and Tekkie Town’s vendors add up to more than eight times Steinhoff’s value on the JSE
Companies
3 days ago

Steinhoff International investigation results in further material impairments

PwC’s early forensic probe results in impairments for Steinhoff beyond the €bn announced in December; its shares plunge in Frankfurt
Companies
3 days ago

Steinhoff accounting boggles the mind

Steinhoff said to simplify the structure it decided in 2016 to create separate "clusters" for its European and African businesses
Companies
5 days ago

ANN CROTTY: Hard to think of Wiese as a victim

Is the system of corporate governance pointless?
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Christo Wiese sticks to his guns as the Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Steinhoff International investigation results in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Lonmin results will be make or break
Companies / Mining
4.
Steinhoff accounting boggles the mind
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
ANALYSIS: SAP is thriving in Russia’s business ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.