Nedbank shares jump after capital adequacy statement

Nedbank’s share price rose 5.4% to R316.50 on Thursday morning after releasing its quarterly capital adequacy statement.

Nedbank said it enjoyed "a strong performance for the first three months of the year, underpinned by the return to profitability of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI)" during the March quarter.

JSE-listed banks face the problem under Basel 3 rules that using perpetual preference shares for "tier 1" capital is gradually being phased out.

This has forced South African banks to buy back their preference shares and replace them with bonds.

"The total tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios were adversely impacted by a further grandfathering of old-style preference shares worth R531m in January 2018, in line with the Basel 3 transitional arrangements," Nedbank said in its Pillar 3 Basel 3 capital adequacy statement.

This resulted in its tier 1 ratio slipping to 11.7% at the end of March from 12.3% at the end of December.

"Both the group and bank remain well capitalised at levels significantly above the minimum regulatory requirements," Nedbank said.

The bank said its net interest income "grew at low-to mid-single-digit levels" and its non-interest revenue grew "just above mid-single-digit levels".

"Managed Operations performed in line with our expectations. While business and consumer confidence levels have improved, the beneficial impact thereof in the group’s performance to date has largely been limited to improved trading and market-related activities," Thursday’s statement said.

"Credit demand and transactional activity has remained subdued, but an improvement is expected from the second half of 2018."