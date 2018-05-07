Now you can draw cash from an ATM using your thumb print
First National Bank (FNB) on Monday morning claimed to the first South African bank to introduce an ATM that uses biometrics to identify account holders.
The device, called TouchPoint, allows consumers to open new accounts using their thumb prints, along with the usual services offered by ATMs.
"The TouchPoint validates a customer’s identity by scanning a fingerprint placed on the biometric reader and it can detect false fingerprints to prevent fraud. The identity of the customer is then verified with the Department of Home Affairs to ensure the self-service account opening complies with the relevant laws," FNB points of presence CEO Lee-Anne van Zyl said in a media release.
FNB has been testing biometrics ATM technology in Gauteng since November 2017. The aim is to place the devices in branches, community retailers in townships and rural areas across SA. A total of 50 TouchPoint devices will be introduced in select townships during the next six months.
