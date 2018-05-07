Companies / Financial Services

GLOBAL PORTFOLIO

Astoria share up on RAC buyout offer

07 May 2018 - 06:09 Marc Hasenfuss
Astoria’s main value lies in a portfolio of large global stocks like Apple, Admiral Group, Starbucks and JPMorgan Chase. Picture: REUTERS
Astoria’s main value lies in a portfolio of large global stocks like Apple, Admiral Group, Starbucks and JPMorgan Chase. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

Investment company RECM & Calibre (RAC) has pitched an offer to take full control of global investment company Astoria.

RAC — which has already built a commanding 28.75% stake in Astoria — detailed an offer of R13.50 a share to all Astoria shareholders on Friday.

The offer represented a premium of about 13% to Astoria’s closing share price on Thursday. The share price jumped almost 5% to R12.29.

Astoria recently indicated a net asset value of $1.20 a share (or R15.12 a share) as at the end of March.

The offer will be settled in cash up to a maximum of R355m, with RAC shares issued as a top-up consideration.

RAC said the offer was conditional on snagging a stake of more than 50% in Astoria.

It seems likely that Mauritius-domiciled Astoria’s investment mandate would change if RAC — headed by well-known value investor Piet Viljoen — gained full control of the company.

Astoria’s main value lies in a portfolio of large global stocks like Facebook, Apple, Admiral Group, Starbucks, Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase and Hastings Group Holdings. It also has a stake in property group Echo Polska and exposure to private equity funds.

Market whispers suggest that RAC could look to reversing certain of its existing investments into Astoria, which has certain structural and tax advantages.

RAC’s biggest investment is alternative gaming group Gold Rush, which has been seen as a candidate for a separate listing in the JSE. Other holdings include Trans Hex Group, Universal Capital Partners, Distribution & Warehousing Network (Dawn) and unlisted investments like La Concorde, College SA and Outdoor Investment Holdings.

RAC said in a Sens statement it intended "to provide its proven capital allocation framework to the board of Astoria for implementation going forward".

Astoria’s portfolio is managed by JSE-listed asset management firm Anchor. If Anchor is removed as the fund manager, then a break fee of about R90m could be triggered.

This would mean a significant once-off windfall to Anchor, but the company would lose the annuity income flows.

Astoria is expected to respond to the RAC offer on Monday.

Disclosure: Hasenfuss holds preference shares in RAC.

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Rise of the IT geek changes face of corporate leadership

The bottom line: a good CIO with good leadership skills will be in a good position to lead the compan
Opinion
2 days ago

Hello, my China, says local cell giant

Xiaomi has filed for an expected $10-billion listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange
Business
1 day ago

Steinhoff says acting CEO Danie van der Merwe has repaid his R26.4m loan

The timing of the loan raised questions, as it was taken out a week before the accounting scandal broke, decimating the share price
Companies
2 days ago

Online demand from small business a challenge for insurers

The insurance industry needs to act now to meet this growing demand from small businesses, PwC said
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bleeding KPMG SA reviews its business model
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Bleeding KPMG SA rethinks its future
Companies / Financial Services
3.
In an unusual move, the audit regulator is to ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
JSE to review trading activity ahead of Dis-Chem ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Focus shifts to Steinhoff Austria’s tenfold value ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.