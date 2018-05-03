Companies / Financial Services

We are not firing KPMG as auditor … yet, Nedbank says

Nedbank said it cannot change auditors without consent of its parent, Old Mutual, which is in the process of reducing its stake to under 20%

03 May 2018 - 13:40 Robert Laing
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON

Nedbank will not follow Absa’s suit at its annual general meeting (AGM) next week by firing Gupta family scandal-tainted KPMG.

Nedbank issued a statement on Thursday saying it would ask shareholders to reappoint KPMG as its joint auditors at its AGM on May 10.

This followed a statement from Absa’s JSE-listed holding company, Barclays Africa Group, on Thursday morning, saying it had decided to fire KPMG. A resolution to reappoint KPMG as a joint auditor that was to have been voted on at its AGM on May 15 was thus scrapped.

Nedbank said it could not change auditors without the consent of its parent, Old Mutual. The insurance group is in the process of reducing its holding in the bank to about 20%, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown has indicated he intends to fire KPMG once he has the freedom to do so.

"At Old Mutual’s recent AGM on April 30, 96.31% of shareholders supported a resolution to reappoint KPMG for the 2018 financial year. Old Mutual’s proposed managed separation process and timelines would be placed at significant risk if the external audit function was disrupted at this stage," Nedbank said in the statement.

Nedbank said it would ask its shareholders to approve KPMG along with Deloitte as its joint external auditors, at its AGM next Thursday.

Banks are required to have two auditors by the South African Reserve Bank. Absa said EY would be its sole auditor for a brief period while it selected KPMG’s replacement.

Nedbank to review KPMG status after spin-off

Nedbank says it will review its relationship with KPMG in the 2019 financial year, once the bank’s separation from its parent, Old Mutual plc, is ...
Companies
16 days ago

LUMKILE MONDI: Policies with teeth needed to prevent state capture

SA must ensure that ‘Ramaphoria’ and rhetoric on land and race do not entrench the privileges of an elite
Opinion
9 hours ago

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: The heartbreaking collapse of a pioneering black audit firm

Lessons of lapses in corporate governance still being tallied but meaning of Nkonki is more layered than other examples, writes Ferial Haffajee
Opinion
4 days ago

Kimi Makwetu denies he was unfair to KPMG and Nkonki

Auditor-general says it is misleading to suggest his office’s decision was unsympathetic
National
7 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Auditors suffer adverse brand association

Nkonki’s demise is primarily linked to the fact that, based on CE Mitesh Patel’s buyout transaction backed by Trillian, the firm is now ...
Opinion
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Barclays Africa becomes first major bank to ditch ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Business-rescue team wants probe into Gupta ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Pan African to shut costly Evander mine
Companies / Mining
4.
PSG founder Jannie Mouton says he has an early ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Mine workers win R5bn in historic silicosis ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.