We are not firing KPMG as auditor … yet, Nedbank says

Nedbank said it could not change auditors without the consent of its parent, Old Mutual. The insurance group is in the process of reducing its holding in the bank to about 20%, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown has indicated he intends to fire KPMG once he has the freedom to do so.

"At Old Mutual’s recent AGM on April 30, 96.31% of shareholders supported a resolution to reappoint KPMG for the 2018 financial year. Old Mutual’s proposed managed separation process and timelines would be placed at significant risk if the external audit function was disrupted at this stage," Nedbank said in the statement.

Nedbank said it would ask its shareholders to approve KPMG along with Deloitte as its joint external auditors, at its AGM next Thursday.

Banks are required to have two auditors by the South African Reserve Bank. Absa said EY would be its sole auditor for a brief period while it selected KPMG’s replacement.