Foreign banks vie for Saudi Arabia licences amid reform

US bank Citigroup weighs full banking licence in Saudi Arabia

03 May 2018 - 05:47 Agency Staff
Riyadh — Citigroup is considering seeking a full banking licence in Saudi Arabia as western banks aim to capitalise on Saudi economic reforms, with rival HSBC announcing it has won mandates for several privatisation projects in the kingdom.

More than a dozen foreign banks have licences to operate in Saudi Arabia, battling for business resulting from the kingdom’s efforts to wean itself off reliance on oil revenues.

US bank Citi ended a five-decade presence in Saudi Arabia in 2004 with the sale of its 20% stake in Samba Financial, but in 2015 won permission to invest directly in the local stock market and in January 2018 gained approval to launch investment banking operations in the state.

“We’re looking at whether or not we should expand our activities here into a full banking licence,” James Forese, the president and CE of the bank’s institutional clients group, said at a business conference in Riyadh.

Other banks seeking a Saudi licence include Credit Suisse, while Goldman Sachs plans to expand its services in the kingdom after being cleared to trade equities there.

The banks are vying for a role in Saudi Aramco’s planned initial public offering, which could float up to 5% of the state oil group and make it the world’s biggest oil company by market capitalisation.

Citi has played an active role in Saudi Arabian finance and was one of the banks that helped to arrange the government’s $11bn bond issue in April.

The kingdom is now working on a privatisation pipeline aimed at generating up to about 40-billion riyals ($135.5bn) in nonoil revenue by 2020 and creating up to 12,000 jobs, according to an official document published in April.

HSBC had been mandated for several of the planned privatisations and would announce them soon, Samir Assaf, HSBC’s CE of global banking and markets, said on Wednesday.

Reuters

