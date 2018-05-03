Companies / Financial Services

Barclays Africa becomes first major bank to ditch KPMG SA

The bank had intended to recommend the audit firm's reappointment, but says it changed its mind after recent developments

03 May 2018 - 08:11 Andries Mahlangu
The Cape Town offices of audit firm KMPG. Picture: REUTERS
The Cape Town offices of audit firm KMPG. Picture: REUTERS

Barclays Africa has ditched KPMG SA as its external auditor, citing the recent developments around the embattled auditing firm.

Barclays Africa is the first major bank to sever ties with KPMG, joining a growing list of other JSE-listed companies that taken similar moves.

The other companies include African Rainbow Minerals‚ AVI and Sasfin, and more recently the auditor-general, which overseas government audit contracts.

KPMG SA was recently accused of not doing its job properly when it audited VBS Mutual Bank, which the Reserve Bank has put into curatorship.

Barclays Africa said it would start a formal process to appoint a firm of auditors to replace KPMG, which will complete its work by the end of the month.

The banking group said the board had initially aimed to recommend the reappointment of the firm during its annual general meeting, set for May 15, but the recent developments had necessitated a change in its approach.

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: The heartbreaking collapse of a pioneering black audit firm

Lessons of lapses in corporate governance still being tallied but meaning of Nkonki is more layered than other examples, writes Ferial Haffajee
Opinion
4 days ago

Kimi Makwetu denies he was unfair to KPMG and Nkonki

Auditor-general says it is misleading to suggest his office’s decision was unsympathetic
National
7 days ago

The collapse of KPMG would be a ‘tragedy’

Banks would suffer if number of big audit firms reduced
Business
11 days ago

Panic rules at KPMG as state axes its audits

Employees are now faced with the real prospect of retrenchment
Business
11 days ago

New blow as KPMG loses SA’s most valuable client

The auditor-general has control over auditing contracts that dwarf even the largest private-sector business
Companies
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PSG founder Jannie Mouton says he has an early ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Investors may get Old Mutual break-up bonanza
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Cambridge Analytica data-harvest firm closes down
Companies
4.
Pan African to shut costly Evander mine
Companies / Mining
5.
Mine workers win R5bn in historic silicosis ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: The heartbreaking collapse of a pioneering black audit firm
Opinion

Kimi Makwetu denies he was unfair to KPMG and Nkonki
National

The collapse of KPMG would be a ‘tragedy’
Business

Panic rules at KPMG as state axes its audits
Business

New blow as KPMG loses SA’s most valuable client
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.