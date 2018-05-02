PSG founder Jannie Mouton says he has an early form of dementia

Jannie Mouton, the founder and nonexecutive chairman of PSG, issued a statement on Wednesday saying that he was recently diagnosed with an early form of dementia.

Mouton did not say he would resign from his position yet, but indicated he would if doctors and PSG board members though it best.

"After consultation with my senior colleagues, we feel that I still have a contribution to make as PSG Group’s nonexecutive chairman, given that PSG Group’s executive management team is very strong with the necessary depth, experience and knowledge — [son and CEO Piet Mouton, chief financial officer Wynand Greeff and MD Johan Holtzhausen] have respectively worked by my side for 14, 16 and 20 years, and have built the company with me."

Mouton said he was making his medical diagnosis public as he believed in open and honest communication.

"I have a good team of physicians and advisers that support me and carefully monitor the situation. I am on medication to help manage and limit the symptoms of my illness. This team also communicates directly with the lead independent director on the PSG Group board, Patrick Burton, in order for the right decisions to be made at the right time. The PSG way has always been to be proactive and to plan ahead as best possible," Mouton said in the statement.

"PSG is my life and I have dedicated myself to the company for the past 22 years. I am incredibly proud of the businesses we have created over the years, including the likes of Capitec, PSG Konsult, Curro, Zeder and all other investments for the future. There are so many opportunities that the PSG team is currently working on. I am also proud of our ongoing contribution towards the South African economy. I still believe that this is a country filled with opportunity and very talented people."