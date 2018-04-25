Companies / Financial Services

Vunani Capital’s share price unchanged despite upping net asset value per share 9.6%

25 April 2018 - 12:17 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Diversified financial services operator Vunani Capital’s share price was unchanged on Wednesday morning, with the company reporting a 31.2% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS), in the middle of recent guidance.

The company’s share price has been volatile of late, jumping 130.16% earlier in April, when the company said HEPS would rise between 21% and 41%. It had, however, slumped 58% shortly before this, when its high-profile client Sagarmatha Technologies, had the plug pulled on its proposed JSE listing.

At 11am, Vunani’s share price was at an unchanged R2.90, having lost 3.33% in 2018 on the back of growth of 57.89% in 2017.

The company said on Wednesday that HEPS grew to 25.2c in the period to end-February, while profit grew 14% to R45.6m.

Much of the surge in revenue was due to once-off factors, but the company said its performance had improved in the period. The improved economic outlook in SA would also have a positive effect on the group’s growth and shareholder value during the current financial year, the statement read.

In its results, Vunani Mining saw a 291% growth in revenue to R92.3m from its mining segment. This was attributed to increased coal processing activities, with further positive fair-value adjustments of mining investments.

Investment income grew 225% to R5.2m, again, due to positive fair-value adjustments of both listed and unlisted investments. Operating expenses increased 75% to R328m, due primarily to consolidation of retirement-fund provider Fairheads into its results.

The group’s investment in Fairheads was previously classified as an associate until end-December 2016 with the group acquiring Fairheads as a subsidiary in 2015.

