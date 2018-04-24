Van Zyl family spends R5.6m buying shares in African Rainbow Capital

Sanlam chair and African Rainbow Capital (ARC) co-CEO Johan van Zyl and his family have spent R5.6m acquiring 0.54% of Patrice Motsepe’s investment holding company over the past few weeks.

A director’s dealing statement issued on Tuesday said Van Zyl’s wife Cristelle acquired 11,606 ARC shares for R73,698.10, taking the total the Van Zyl family has acquired since March 20 to 874,611, worth R5.9m at Tuesday’s R6.75 per share price.

Van Zyl’s directorships included Steinhoff International, a position he quit on April 18, two days before the furniture retailer’s annual general meeting.

Van Zyl is co-CEO of ARC with former Sanlam Investment Management CEO, Johan van der Merwe.

ARC’s investments include recently licensed stock exchange A2X, 8.4% of Alexander Forbes, and 19.3% of mining group Afrimat.