PSG to consolidate, focus on returns

Stellenbosch-based investment group PSG is unlikely to chase sizeable new opportunities in the short to medium term.

Speaking after the release of year to end-February results on Tuesday, CEO Piet Mouton said PSG had enough on its plate following the listing of private tertiary education business Stadio Holdings, building up power management venture Energy Partners and the acquisition of a majority stake in retirement village developer Evergreen.

Mouton said PSG was excited with the progress at Evergreen. "They have already purchased the land that will see the company shift from 540 units to over 5,000 units in the next five years," he said.

While there was no shortage of capital for Evergreen, the business showed that it recycled capital quickly in its projects.

In 2017, investment subsidiary PSG Alpha snagged a 50% interest in Evergreen for R675m, one of the biggest initial cash investments in its 22-year history. PSG’s main investment is Capitec Bank, which accounts for 51% (2017: 47%) of the total sum-of-the-parts valuation.

The group holds major stakes in other JSE-listed counters such as private schools owner Curro, agribusiness investor Zeder and wealth management group PSG Konsult.

"We remain positive about investing in SA and PSG Group’s investment portfolio is well positioned to continue yielding above-average returns," Mouton said.

The group’s investee companies were well capitalised. "This bodes well for future growth, particularly for when there is an uptick in the economy," he said.

The reporting of PSG’s sum-of-the-parts valuation to end of February is superfluous since the bulk of its portfolio is listed. This allows the group to publish a daily sum-of-the-parts valuation, which was pegged at R254.30 per share on Tuesday.

However, there was a confident dividend declaration, with a final dividend of 277c per share (2017: 250c). This brought the total payout to 415c per share, an increase of 11% over 2017’s 375c.